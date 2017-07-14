Model courts have disposed of 702 criminal cases in one month

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

District & Session Judge Rawalpindi, Suhail Nasir, has said that in accordance with the instructions of Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC), Mr. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, newly established eight model courts of Rawalpindi District had disposed of record number of 702 criminal cases in just one month. These mode courts decided under trial 91 cases of murder, 514 cases of narcotics and 97 Misc. cases. These courts awarded 13 death sentences, 11 life imprisonment and a fine of rupees 92, 62, 261/- was imposed, 264 accused were acquitted while 105 accused were released on simple probation.

He disclosed this during a news briefing at Judicial Complex Rawalpindi on Thursday. Additional District & Session Judge Ali Raza Awan and Senior Civil Judge Rawalpindi Muhammad Azeem Akhtar were also present on the occasion. He said that with the help of information technology, the court procedures have been simplified.