Rescue 1122 and Civil defence personnel Friday held a pre flood mock exercise at Gawalmandi bridge, Children Park and Committee Chowk to ensure preparedness in the wake of possible floods during the Monsoon season.

District Officer Civil Defence Sanjida Khanum speaking on the occasion said, “The purpose of conducting such exercises is to enhance coordination among various departments and to prepare for handling any untoward situation.”—APP