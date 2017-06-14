MoCC to welcome UNDP help for 3 institutions: Zahid

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid Tuesday said Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) will welcome any help from UNDP for setting up three institutions under newly approved Climate Change Act.

A meeting was held between Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid and Assistant Secretary General and United Nations Development Programme Regional Director, Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Haoling Xu.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid said while talking to Xu that Pakistan is a energy deficit country which is affecting our growth. It is our top priority to come over energy crises. The coal power plants are quickest way to come over energy deficiency.

But these coal power plants are according to the Environmental Quality Standards set by provincial Environmental Protection Agencies.

He said in long term we are developing hydro power projects end wind energy projects also to meet our energy requirements. We have established biggest solar energy park of 1000 MW, he added.

He also told the delegation that we already have Climate Change Policy and framework for its implementation. The institutions that will be established under the newly passed Climate Change Act will help to implement Climate Change Policy.

We will welcome any support from United Nations Development Programme in setting up these institutions under this Climate Change Act.—APP