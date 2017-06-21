MoCC firm to reduce environmental degradation impact

Islamabad

Ministry of Climate Change has taken number of steps to reduce the Impact of environmental degradation as Pakistan’s vulnerability from climate change is due to geographic, demographic and diverse climatic conditions. Pakistan’s response to the challenges of global warming and climate change has been closely aligned with its strategies for environmental protection, sustainable development goals (SDGs) and objectives of the Convention on Climate Change, an official told APP.

She said the environment changes threats to water, energy and food security due to the inherent arid climate coupled with the high degree of reliance on water from glacier snowmelt. Its impacts are being felt through increasing intensity and frequency of extreme climatic disastrous events, as well as small, but incremental changes insidiously affecting many sectors of government activity. To cope with the climatic issues adoption of the National Climate Change Policy 2012 provided a comprehensive framework for policy goals and actions towards mainstreaming climate change, especially in economically and socially vulnerable sectors of the country.

A follow-up to these policies was the launch of framework for Implementation of the Climate Change Policy (2014-2030), which outlines the vulnerabilities of various sectors to climate change and identifies appropriate adaptation and mitigation measures.—APP