MoC to take up business community demands

M Arshad

Islamabad

Minister for Commerce, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Wednesday, observed that mega project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) involved different ministries and stakeholders and ministry of commerce would play its positive role in taking up demands of business community with the stakeholders.

In a meeting with a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its president Raja Amer Iqbal, Minister for Commerce assured the delegation to take up proposals and suggestions of the delegation with the concerned quarters.

The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on the Bhurban Declaration reached at All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference (APCPC) held on 23rd and 24th of January, 2017 in Bhurban and was aimed at making Pakistan’s economy vibrant to reap maximum benefits of CPEC.

The President RCCI said that we recognize CPEC as a game changer and we urge the government to share information regarding the 4th part of CPEC plan, which is “Industrial Zones Development” with all the Chambers of Pakistan. He further said that the package negotiated for the Chinese industrialist shall be shared and at par packages shall be extended to the Pakistani Industrialist as well.

He suggested that the government of Pakistan should negotiate with the Chinese government to evolve a policy to have joint ventures between China and Pakistan for long lasting win-win cooperation and also urged that the Labor intensive industry from China under CPEC shall be relocated in Pakistan to boost the local employment.

The honorable minister listened to the demands of the delegation and said that CPEC is a mega project that involves different ministries and stakeholders and ministry of commerce will play its positive role in taking up these demands with the stakeholders.

Earlier, a delegation of American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) called on the Federal Minister for Commerce, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan. Simplification of Taxation, Procedural burden on companies and Investment promotion was discussed in the meeting.