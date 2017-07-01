MoC, TDAP blamed for constant decline in country’s exports

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Continuous decline in exports during the last four years is a matter of grave concern and put a question on the performance of officials of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce,

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) regional chairman on horticulture exports committee Ahmad Jawad, said.

Referring to the recent State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report, he said, dwindling export position put pressure on the country’s economy. “Trade deficit, along with fiscal deficit, has been a perennial feature of Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

Javed said there is a need for revival of the TDAP to enable it to effectively cater to the needs of the exporters.

There is need to strictly monitor the performance of the trade officers working abroad, apart from working aggressively on concluding FTAs and revising PTAs and to explore new export markets, he said.

He said Pakistan seems really weak in its trade diplomacy. The Ministry of Commerce needs to reorganize and reorient TDAP towards a business-friendly, export-facilitation organization, he said, adding: “We must also understand that lack of interests in resolving issues related to exporters was contributing a main tool for falling exports overall,” he opined.

Jawad was of the view that the horticulture sector did not perform well as value-addition dropped from 14.50 percent (in 2005-06) to 11.30 percent (in 2015-16). He said, “transformation from subsistence to commercial agriculture can only be achieved by fully availing the synergy among pre-production and post-production cycles. That can only come by adding value at each stage.”

Listing international examples, Jawad said that Chile, China and India reaped rich dividends through investment on value-addition in agriculture, especially in horticulture products. Tanzania, a poor country, was able to make massive economic strides through investment on value-addition, he added.

He mentioned that Bangladesh earned $6 billion by adding value to one million bales of cotton, whereas Pakistan earned only $1.5 billion from the same amount of cotton.