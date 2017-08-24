Mobile teams to carry out spray on sacrificial animals

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The District Livestock Department (LSD) Wednesday set up eight check-posts at entry points of the city for spraying sacrificial animals to avoid spread of Congo virus. Talking to media persons, the spokesman of LSD told media persons that mobile teams consisting 13 motorcycles and 8 vehicles were carrying out anti congo spray where sale and purchase of animals was underway in the city.

He advised the citizens to wear gloves and use masks while going to animal markets. The spokesman said as sacrificial animals were being transported in the city , it had been decided to create public awareness to protect the people from Congo fever and spread of virus by taking preventive measures.

He advised the people to slaughter animals during day time on the occasion of Eid Ul Aza. Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a lethal disease caused by Congo virus which is present in a tick, present in animals.