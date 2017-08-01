Mobile phone users cross 140.5m in Pakistan

Islamabad

Mobile phone users in the country have reached 140.5 million by May this year which was 133.2 million till July 2016, showing a moderate growth with each passing month. All the operators providing mobile phone services have added around 7.3 million new users in their subscribers during the period. Mobilink is still leading the operators charts with its around 53 million customers.

As per statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the subscriber base of Telenor reached 41 million by May this year.

Zong has 28.2 million customers at end of May 2017 while Ufone stood with 18.5 million customers till the time.

With touching current subscribers base of 140.5 million, the tele-density in area reached 72.51 per cent which was 70.71 percent by July last year, according to the reports.—INP