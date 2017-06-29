Mobile phone service jammed in Udhampur

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, with the Amarnath yatra began from today, tight security measures have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Besides routine security measures, extra forces along with new gadgets, including mobile jammers and some static jammers, have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

A senior CRPF officer told media that jammers were used to block mobile signals to disable the use of cell phones.

The officer said patrolling parties would be equipped with latest gadgets to meet any untoward situation on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Troop deployment and intelligence services on the highway would be strengthened. “We are going to take care of each and every yatri,” he added.

The Amarnath pilgrimage will conclude on August 7. Over 1.3 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for this year’s yatra.—KMS