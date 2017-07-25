Mobile phone import slips down by 5.78pc in FY17

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The import of mobile phones during fiscal year 2016-17 fell by 5.78 per cent as compared to same period of previous year. The mobile phone import during the period under review was recorded at $709.69 million against the import of $753.224 million in July-June (2015-16). According to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on month-on-month and year-on-year basis, the mobile phone import in June 2017 however, increased by 12.02 per cent in May 2017 and 9.97 per cent in June, 2016. The import in June 2017 was recorded at $72.549 million as compared to the import of $64.762 million in May 2017 and 65.972 million in June 2016.

Similarly, the overall telecom import also decreased by 0.38 per cent in July-June (2016-17) to $1.356 billion from $1.361 billion in same period of the preceding year.

Likewise on month-on-month and year-on-year basis the telecom import also witnessed a downward trend as it fell to $102.796 million in June 2017 from $117.618 million in May, 2017 and $104.441 million in June, 2016 thus showing a decrease of 12.6 per cent and 1.58 per cent respectively.