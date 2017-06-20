Mobile internet subscribers reach 40.5m record high

Islamabad

The number of mobile internet subscribers reached a record 40.56 million by the end of April 2017 according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Pakistan is also one of many developing countries where the usage of internet is rising day by day, the main source of connecting to the internet is through mobiles. People across the country use mobile internet to connect to their family and friends via big social sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Mobile internet users in the country have grown significantly in the numbers and reached a record 40.56 million active mobile internet users by the end of April 2017, an official told APP.

He said “29% of mobile phone users are now internet users as well.

They were standing at 22% by the end of the previous fiscal year in June 2016”. On an average, the number of mobile internet subscriptions stood at 976,600 per month compared to mobile subscriptions at 703,617 per month in the past 10 months, according to PTA.

Moreover, Ministry of Information and Technology has recently sought approval from the Federal cabinet to roll out 5G services in the country. The step is taken in a bid to promote and improve 5G services in Pakistan. This approval will allow the Ministry of Information and Technology to test the latest technology in mobile communications in Pakistan.

