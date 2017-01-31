Mobile apps award 2016 ceremony on Tuesday

Islamabad

In pursuance to promote innovation, advancements and accessibility in technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Internet Society (ISOC) Asia-Pacific Bureau launched “Pakistan Mobile App Awards 2016” In collaboration with Ministry of IT & Telecom, National ICT R&D Fund, Telenor Pakistan, Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP), Pakistan Foundation Fighting Blindness, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and Pakistan Youth Foundation of Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The support and the interest from various stakeholders make these awards unique in nature and probably first of their kind in the region. Mobile Application Award 2016 will be held on Tuesday (January 31) in Islamabad.

Ms. Anusha Rahman Khan, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication will be the guest of honor. Chairman PTA Dr. Syed Ismial Shah, Members of PTA and MoIT, representatives from telecom mobile operators, internet service providers and academic institutions will attend this event.

Pakistan Mobile App Award 2016" invited young mobile application developers to present their novel creations to compete for the coveted honor.—NNI