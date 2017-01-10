Mobile App awards winners to be announced by Jan end: PTA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would announce winners of Mobile App Awards for which developers prepared mobile applications to help disabled persons in performing necessary functions of everyday life with help of mobile phones.

The Authority is set to announce winners of the App Awards as finale of app award competition is scheduled to be held during last week of this month. PTA and Internet Society (ISOC) Asia-Pacific Bureau had initiated “Pakistan Mobile App Awards-2016” in collaboration with Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Telenor & Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP).

As per details, this year’s competition theme was “Embracing Mobile Accessibility” that aimed to focus on development of mobile applications on needs of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan.

The 2016, Mobile App Awards has been invited to harness benefits of technology to promote digital inclusion, and embrace Persons with Disabilities. The application submission deadline was August 25, 2016. All the applicants were assigned with mentors/facilitators who guided them in development of applications.

The developed application submission deadline was December 10, 2016 and out of 30 submitted proposals, PTA received only 11 developed applications in different categories, however, received no application developed for persons who are hearing impaired. In his comments, Chairman PTA.