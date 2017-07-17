Mob attacks PS to free spiritual healer

Our Correspondent

Fateh Jang

A charged crowd of believers attacked a police station in Fateh Jang, to free a spiritual healer after he was arrested by the law enforcers on Sunday. Police had arrested spiritual healer Khadim Hussain Shah and the caretaker of a shrine, Amjad Ali Shah, for the former entering the town despite a ban on his entry. However, the healer’s followers attacked the police station where he was locked up.

They burnt important documents there and threatened to set on fire the entire police station if the spiritual healer were not released. The angry protesters occupied the police station and thrashed the police personnel including the station house officer. A heavy contingent of police was called to control the situation.

The police said Shah was barred from entering the town, but despite the restriction, the caretaker had invited him for a speech following which they were both arrested.