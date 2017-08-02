MNA Gulalai quits PTI

Another blow to Imran Khan’s party

Levels serious allegations against party chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) which recently had to end relations with its coalition partner, the Qaumi Watan Party of Aftab Ahmad Sherpao in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over number of issues, received another blow on Tuesday when its active MNA Ayesha said she was bidding farewell to PTI leveling serious allegations against the party Supremo Imran Khan. Ayesha also did not vote for Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed in the election for new prime minister.

Speaking out her mind the most vocal PTI member of the National Assembly who had actively being advocating the PTI Policy with regard to women empowerment and advanced the Party’s cause in different talk shows, alleged that party chief had little respect for the female workers. “Female workers hold no respect inside the party; a respectable female worker cannot remain in the party,” Gulalai alleged.

Gulalai who levelled some serious allegations against Imran Khan believably under a planned agenda saying the respect of mothers and sisters was not safe under his command, is likely to join the Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz in the days to come.

She said she would soon announce her future course of action in a press conference. Insiders believe she has made a clandestine deal with the PML Nawaz while PTI leadership also confirmed the impression saying “that is why she is speaking the language of Nawaz league”. However, some PTI leaders are reportedly making efforts to convince her and address her concerns. The MNA, who hails from South Waziristan agency and retuned to house on a reserve seats, said that Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution should also be applicable on morally corrupt people and should not be confined to the rulers alone. She also remained associated with Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) as coordinator in FATA, and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

She said the workers in the party had been protesting on several issues including corruption and the honour of women that is not safe in the party but their concern went unheeded. “Party chairman is acting like he is in England, PTI is trying to introduce a western culture in the country,” she alleged.