MMG Department Faculty member earns PhD

Staff Reporter

Numan Javed currently serving as Lecturer at the Department of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics (MMG), University of the Punjab, Lahore has successfully completed his PhD from Institut Pasteur of Shanghai, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Shanghai Institute of Biological Sciences (SIBS). He did his studies under the faculty development program, Overseas Scholarship University of the Punjab. His area of research was Host bacterial interaction during inflammatory processes.

His dissertation title was “Study on host inflammatory responses against Methicillin Resistant Staphlococcus aureus (MRSA)”. During his research work, he found various novel host inflammatory mechanisms against MRSA which has published in internationally recognized Journal. Moreover, he also remained the active part of the collaborative project between Institut Pasteur of Shanghai, China and the Institut Pasteur of Paris, France under the flagship of Institut Pasteur International Network (IPIN).

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Numan Javed has completed his PhD in lesser than the stipulated time period. The chairperson of MMG department has congratulated him on his successful achievement.