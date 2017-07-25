MJSF sponsors young professionals to attend EAD programme

Karachi

Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) sponsored young professionals for a weeklong summer program at the European Academy of Diplomacy in Warsaw, Poland. The participants were selected from all over Pakistan after extensive interview sessions for the programme “Diplomatic Skills Master class”.

This is the third consecutive year MJSF is collaborating with the European Academy of Diplomacy for aspiring diplomats and young professionals as part of its belief in investing in progressive learning programs for the betterment of Pakistan. MJSF has also been involved in similar summer programs taking place at National University of Singapore and Weill Cornell Medical College, Qatar.

The program prepared the participants for the challenges and rigors of diplomacy, public speaking, bilateral negotiations, fundamentals of leadership, diplomatic protocol, international business and working in multinational organizations. The program made participants engaged in 30 hours of simulations, workshops and lectures using modern techniques, held at the European Academy of diplomacy.

Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation is a non-profit organization that has been working towards healthcare, education and social enterprise through sustainable development to underprivileged members of society with a special focus on women, minorities, children and disabled individuals. Foundation goal is to promote economic development and to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals, families and communities by eliminating barriers to opportunity and helping people in need reach their fullest potential. JS Group conducts its Corporate Social Responsibility through a series of independent charitable foundations led by the Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation.—PR