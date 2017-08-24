MJSF renews commitment to Acumen Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) has announced a $1M commitment to support Acumen’s Pakistan Fellows program and it’s Pakistan Fund over the next five years. The partnership with Acumen, a non-profit social venture fund, will support Pakistan’s emerging leaders and catalyse social and economic development through business.

Acumen and MJSF have worked together to tackle the problems of poverty in Pakistan for more than a decade now. Over the last 15 years, Acumen has invested $16M in 16 companies in the country, impacting 4.8M lives. MJSF and JS Bank were one of the first to support Acumen‘s presence in Pakistan.

The Acumen Fellows program is a leadership development program that equips emerging social leaders around the world with the skills, knowledge and moral imagination to drive change in their communities. The Pakistan Fund, with the support of its anchor partner MJSF, will invest in early stage companies that improve the lives of the poor by developing and deploying innovative business models in education, energy, health care and agriculture.

“MJSF’s continued support allows Acumen to invest in dynamic leaders, companies and ideas that are helping to eradicate poverty and impacting lives across the country,” said Mr. Naeem Zamindar, Acumen’s Pakistan Director. “Mr. Ali J. Siddiqui has played a pivotal role in establishing Acumen here in Pakistan. His support has been instrumental in helping Acumen grow and deepen its impact across the country.”

Mr. Muhammad Ali Charanya, COO MJSF, said “Sustainable development is one of the focus areas of MJSF and our partnership with Acumen has enabled us to work on several specialised projects including Jassar farm, PharmaGen, and low cost housing projects that otherwise would not have been possible. Moreover, collaboration has helped develop many young and dynamic entrepreneurs to enter into the social impact sector.”