Misuse of modern technology

Hassaam Iqbal

Rawalpindi

I am a student in final year of Engineering. I am very concerned

about the misuse of the mobile phones by youngsters and kids. The mobiles can cause many brain diseases and heart problems. Talking on the mobile phone for a long time can cause problems to the ear drum of kids. The little gadget is taking the earth by a storm. The kids keep playing on the mobile phones which distract their attention. In universities, students misuse the mobile by recording the lectures, taking photos of notes. Moreover, children are like wet cement and whatever falls on them makes an impression. Some people say that the parents should not buy the mobile phones for the children. But it is better to make children aware of the hazards associated with the overuse of mobile phones rather than repairing their parents. I write this letter in your esteemed newspaper for the general awareness to the people.