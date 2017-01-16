Misuse of mobile phones

Rabia Ali Mughal

Islamabad

Excess of everything is bad and Pakistanis have the ability to make everything look bad. Mobile phones are excessively used in our country. Moral and ethical values are overlooked while using cell phones. I believe that this thing in the hands of young blood is one of the root causes of many ills of our society.

A daughter is sitting with her father continuously ticking the keypad and father is chill enough to let her do that. In Pakistan phone packages are cheaper than everything. There are parents who are proud that their son/daughter knows everything about technology. They don’t know that they are doing everything but studies. Young ones who don’t have anyone to text find an interest in the form of games.

It has been proved that excessive use of cell phone is injurious to health. Foremost effect is on eyesight, but the main problem is that such a user gets lethargic as he is no more interested in physical games and exercise. The use of cell phone should be made limited and parents should keep an eye on their children.