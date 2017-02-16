Missionary schools role in spreading quality education lauded

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the missionary educational institutions were playing positive role in spreading quality education in the society and for their service they deserve to be appreciated.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest in Annual Sports Day at St:Joseph College Saddar Karachi here on Thursday, said a statement. He said that beside curriculum, extra curriculum activities were a must and specially girls students must be provided more opportunities so that they can participate in extra curriculum activities.

He added, ‘All educational institutions should hold sports day regularly as such events develop confidence among the students’. The Minister said that the girls students were second to none in showing their talents. It is our duty to provide them equal opportunities in order to enable them to make progress.

The Minister for E&L was happy to see that a large number of girls participated in different games and he also assured College administration that he would talk to CM Sindh for approving special grants for renovation of infrastructure in the college, provision of IT facilitates and scholarships for the students.

On this occasion the Minister for E&L distributed prizes among winning participants. Principal St: Joseph Sister Roohi Ghouri also spoke on the occasion.