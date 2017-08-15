‘My mission is to bring together all MLs on one platform’: Shujaat

Salim Ahmed

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain said on Monday that his mission is to bring together all the Muslim Leaguers on one platform. After hoisting national flag and cutting a cake at Muslim League House in Lahore, the PML-Q leader said that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and their colleagues will surely be convicted in Model Town tragedy. “Nawaz Sharif is repeatedly asking what is his crime but every time he himself caused trouble. In fact Nawaz wants such Pakistan where he is free to do corruption and what he likes,” he said.

Kamil Ali Agha and Provincial General Secretary Ch Zaheeruddin also addressed the gathering. Shujat Hussain said even after 70 years, efforts are being made to shake foundations of Pakistan externally and internally. He said Nawaz Sharif had said he will accept every verdict of the Supreme Court but after that he started speaking against five learned judges of the apex court. Shujat further said that Nawaz Sharif has also forgotten all values and traditions. In this corruption and falsehood he has even not spared Maryam Nawaz “who is like my daughter” and got her signature on the fake documents as well.

He said that N-League do not want to make new constitution but to create chaos in the country. Now Nawaz saying he will change fate of the people and will make new Pakistan, he added. He said Imran Khan has key role in bringing the matter to this far and he will also talk to him that he should affix any other word with Pakistan in place of “naya”. He said that no prime minister has completed his constitutional tenure in 70 years which is wrong, nowhere in the constitution five years tenure of the prime minister is mentioned only assembly tenure is given.

said that out of panic Nawaz Sharif repeatedly says as to what is crime and then goes on lodging long complaints, in fact he is in habit of hitting after a year or year and half, as the history mentions firstly he took on President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, then took up “phadda” with General Asif, then tried to pull down General Jahangir Karamat but that man with conscious went after tendering resignation and did not bow before him, then he took up “panga” with judge of the Supreme Court Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, got Supreme Court attacked.