Missing accountability in IHK

A group of former Indian officials including ex-military men and academics have expressed serious concern over intrusions and assaults against civilians along with absence of accountability in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK). In fact, situation in the Valley since July last year has reached such an alarming level that saner voices within India are openly pointing fingers at Modi government over gross human rights abuses and are also admitting that current turn in freedom movement is not backed by any foreign country but totally indigenous in nature.

These very observations explicitly belie the claims of extremist Indian government which misses no opportunity to accuse Pakistan of stoking unrest in the Valley. The reign of terror that occupying forces have unleashed in Kashmir is also a stigma on the face of India, which claims itself as the largest democracy in the world. Democracy does not confine only to holding elections after every stipulated period but it also demands respecting aspirations of the people and protecting their rights regardless of their faith and creed. But on the contrary, under Modi, we have seen that minorities in India are only being subjected to violence with complete impunity. Situation in occupied Kashmir where Muslims are in majority is far worse and this is the reason that Modi government is resorting to sordid tactics in order to divert world attention from state repression in Kashmir. We believe this will not work to pin down the ongoing freedom movement, as history bears testimony to the fact that brave Kashmiri people have been facing worst form of state tyranny for the last many decades but refused to bow down before the oppressors. Given the situation in Kashmir, international community and so-called flag bearers of human rights instead of turning deaf ears should listen to the cries of innocents. Using their influence on New Delhi, they should get stopped the brutal campaign and send a fact finding mission to Valley to examine as to what innocent people have gone through over last many months.

