Mismanagement in Federal Capital

MANAGEMENT of Federal Capital Islamabad should be a role model as there are three entities to look after its affairs — Ministry of Capital Administration and Development (CADD), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) but the ground realities present an entirely different picture. There seems to be utter confusion in the smooth working of all these institutions and perhaps that is why the Prime Minister directed Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary to ensure service integrity and redressal mechanism of public grievances.

The Prime Minister is working in a methodical manner and hopefully things would change not only in Islamabad but also in the entire country in weeks and months to come. However, we may point out some of the problems and issues that call for greater coordination among these entities. First of all Islamabad Master Plan must again be reviewed and upgraded by the Greek firm of architects, Konstantinos Apostolos Doxiadis, which originally prepared the Master Plan in the 1960s, as so many violations have been committed by successive governments to suit their own political agenda. The unbridled expansion has greatly affected general cleanliness and green character of the Capital. Further there is no worthwhile public transport system except for areas that are fed by the Metro. Growing traffic jams and congestions on the roads of the Capital demand that a proper Traffic Engineering Department with qualified staff must be created which should oversee road management projects especially those connecting with adjoining areas. Ring road should have been planned, however, it is still not too late to resolve most of the traffic related problems of the capital. Work on Islamabad Expressway is at standstill except snail’s pace activity on Dhoke Kala Khan Interchange while construction of Khanna interchange is beyond schedule. Two bridges on Lehtrar Road collapsed years back but CDA is sleeping over them at the cost of traffic accidents and traffic jams in the areas. There is shortage of water as rusty water lines have not been replaced which result in colossal wastage of potable water, sewerage lines need replacement, sewage treatment plant is overdue and there is no progress on setting up of power plant based on solid waste despite repeated announcements. Industries have been allowed in the midst of the Capital polluting ground and air environment and CDA as well as Ministry of Housing have miserably failed to launch new housing schemes in the face of growing shortage of housing units. The Prime Minister may squeeze some more time to help resolve these and many other problems of the Capital.

