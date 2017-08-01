It is most unfortunate that a prominent news group has kept its anti-state policy alive. Another misleading news report was published in its newspapers. This time they targeted Premier Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider. Talking to ARY news channel AK Premier categorically denied the allegations levelled against him. He said after investigations he would consider legal action against them. Media group owner has never let any opportunity go by to tarnish the image of Kashmiri nation. He is bent upon creating mischief in the land. Appropriate action must be taken against him.

The government should take notice of these developments. He is known for his animosity and propagation of anti-state sentiment. We cannot allow such nefarious activities to become part of rhetoric, which could damage the cause of Kashmir. The owner of the said group has been intentionally maligning Institutions like Judiciary, armed forces and ISI. He cannot take refuge in the freedom of expression or hide behind fair comment. People of Pakistan strongly condemn group’s activities.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

