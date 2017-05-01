Mishandling of DawnLeaks

IT was on Oct 6, 2016 that a story based on civil-military huddle on security issues appeared in national English daily Dawn and people of Pakistan as well as outside world would have forgotten the contents of the story by now but we are not allowing that to happen. What happened on Saturday made it clear once again that the story in question did not inflict more damage than our own attitudes towards the so-called DawnLeaks.

An order issued by the PM Office and instant reaction by DG, ISPR understandably became hot topic of discussions by media and in fact, the entire nation because of ramifications of the unfortunate episode. There can be no two opinions that there was mishandling on both sides and as a result the country became a laughing stock in comity of nations. To us, the core issue was investigations by an inquiry board headed by a retired judge of impeccable credibility viz. Justice Aamir Raza Khan and included representatives from both civilian and military agencies. We are overlooking the fact that report of the committee was unanimous, which meant that it was acceptable to the military as well. The ISPR rejected the ‘notification’ declaring it as ‘incomplete’ and it is to be noted that the reaction did not indicate no-confidence in the report itself or findings of the probe committee. The ISPR concern, therefore, related to implementation side and as later clarified by Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan more action was to follow. With this the controversy should have ended but it did not, which was highly deplorable. Differences are healthy signs as these afford opportunity for correction but these should, in no case, made public for the sake of harmonious working of different organs of the state and governmental machinery. Knee-jerk reaction is not advisable and there should be mature handling of sensitive issues.

