Miscreants involved in various crimes arrested during raids

City Reporter

Police arrested four miscreants involved in various crimes during overnight raids in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday.

Two dacoits were taken into custody during a raid in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth. Narcotics and weapons were also seized from their possession. Subsequent raids are being carried out to arrest other accomplices, police said.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers in Pakistan Bazaar, police detained a drug dealer – identified as Bashir – after recovering narcotics from his possession. A case has been registered against the suspect.

Separately, Site B police arrested a street criminal near railway track in Site area and has claimed to recover a weapon from his possession. The suspected criminal has been identified as Zafar.

In a gun attack in the city, a 35-year-old Malik Younis was injured when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on him near Jubilee cinema.

Last day, yet in another attack, a policeman was martyred and another injured when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on them near Northern Bypass of Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) MalirRao Anwar, both police personnel were going to home after performing their duties at a police checkpoint in GulshanMaymar area, when unidentified motorcyclists targeted them. The duo was taken to a hospital in GulshanIqbal in an injured condition where one of them succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.