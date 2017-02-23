Misconduct of clerks

Shakeel Ghouri

Via Email

Seemingly unimportant people in the scheme of affairs, clerks have assumed a great deal of influence in various offices and they, few often, cause much discomfort to the ordinary people and retard the normal and smooth discharge of official work. Through various unfair and ignoble tactics they try their best to hijack the very system under which they have to work, in the ideal case. It is my personal observation that not just the inefficient and inept officers, but even those with sound educational background and good professional standing are often found themselves handicapped before this self-serving lot, called clerks. In this sense, it would not be wrong to say that clerks are not only the source of irritation for the common people, but also for those whom they, otherwise, have to obey as a part of their duty. The one possible reason behind their being powerful is that they enjoy political patronage. They have connections with the strong people which they exploit to bypass accountability in many ways. It is not a hidden reality that clerks are often uneducated which is probably the major reason behind their immoral and selfish behaviour. Without a doubt, corruption of clerks has attained a very disastrous and undesirable level. They feel that taking bribe and using such methods as may cause undue troubles for the common men, is their fundamental right. They don’t do any official work without receiving kickbacks. It is not to say that corruption is non-existent at the higher level. But the corrupt and indecent behaviour of clerks is actually directly related to ordinary people. Hence, it must be taken seriously. Those who embezzle public wealth and undermine the law of the land, despite the fact that they are paid by the public exchequer and are supposed to serve the people, must be made to face the law of the land for their sins. And more importantly, it must be ensured that wealth, influence and connections should not allow someone to remain unchecked and unpunished despite extensive wrongdoings. Apart from accountability, clerks and other similar people must be appointed on the basis of merit. And after their appointment, suitable arrangements must be made to impart them proper moral and character-building training so that they can realise their responsibilities and serve the nation honestly.