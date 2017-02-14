Mirza, aides acquitted in confrontation case

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

Former home minister Sindh, Dr. Zulfikar Mirza and his several aides and supporters were acquitted in a case pertaining to their involvement in confrontation at Pangario town of district Badin two years earlier.

Additional session judge, Ramesh Kumar, pronounced his order acquitting Dr. Mirza and his other aides and supporters including Hanif Sehrat, Haji Panah Mallah, Haji Lashari, Abdullah Mallah, Shahjehan Mallah, Dr. Asif Memon, Sikander Memon and several other accused who were nominated in the FIR registered against them at the Pangario police Thana by Dad Mohammad Leghari. The order said that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations made in the FIR and produce incriminating evidence.

According to the FIR, the accused confronted in the limitations of Pangario police Thana and pull down the shutters. As soon as the judge pronounced his verdict, a number of activists and supporters of Mirza group expressed their satisfaction over the court verdict and termed it a triumph of the “truth and right”.