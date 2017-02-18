Mirwaiz takes exception to Indian army chief’s assertion

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has taken a strong exception to the threatening statement of Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat that strict action will be taken against protesters in the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering in Srinagar, while reacting to the assertion of Indian army chief, said that Kashmir was the only region where the rights of people were usurped through military might.

He said that the Indian government had given free hand to its troops to kill, arrest and harass the people of Kashmir which was open violations of the international laws. He said that instead of issuing threatening remarks, India should realise the ground reality as killings, arrests, restrictions and harassment could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the people of Kashmir had been rendering their sacrifices for last seven decades which would definitely bring positive results. He said that the threat by Indian Army chief would further deteriorate the situation and the political and military leadership of India would have to accept that Kashmir dispute could not be resolved through use of force.—KMS