Mirwaiz, others condole death of D R Sharma

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also head of Awami Action Committee, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sudden death of the AAC leader, D R Sharma in Jammu and paid him glowing tributes for his contribution in the ongoing freedom struggle.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a message to Advocate Rahil Sharma, the son of D R Sharma, condoled the untimely demise of his father and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. He said that the deceased leaders always resisted the anti-Kashmir and anti-movement agenda of communal forces in Jammu.

Hurriyet leaders including Advocate Abdul Majeed Banday and Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam in a condolence meeting in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the deceased and expressed sympathy with the aggrieved family.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyet leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and the Patron Pairawaan-e-Wilayat, Maulana Sibte Shabbir Qumi in their statements in Srinagar urged the Kashmiri people to beware of communal forces in the territory and frustrate their nefarious designs of stoking communal and sectarian discord in the territory. They said that such elements were enemies of peace and their conspiracies would be foiled at all costs.

Nayeem Ahmed Khan also denounced the attacks on the Muslims by the goons of RSS and other extremist Hindu organizations in Kathua area of Jammu region.—KMS