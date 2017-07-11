Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum condemns NIA harassment

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the continued harassment and pressure being put by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on not only those associated with the forum but extending it to the family members of the Mirwaiz and now to the institutions and organizations he is heading.

The forum spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the NIA had sent a notice to Ibraheem Shah, General Secretary of Anjuman Nusratul Islam, to report to New Delhi for the so-called questioning. He said, another notice has been served to Mohammad Hussain Khan, Accountant, Auqaf Jamia Masjid, also to report to NIA in New Delhi.

The spokesman said both Anjuman Nusratul Islam and Auqaf Jamia Masjid are apolitical educational and social organizations have a great history of serving the people of the territory selflessly for deca-

des.

He said subjecting members of Hurriyet forum to harassment and intimidation to put pressure on the Mirwaiz is deplorable.

The spokesman said despite the NIA having an office in Srinagar, they are calling people to New Delhi to further harass them.

Those already summoned to New Delhi, including two uncles of Mirwaiz, and Hurriyet leader, Shahid-ul-Islam are made to wait from morning to night and then asked to come again the next day.

He said, “These ploys and pressure tactics will not deter the Mirwaiz or Hurriyet forum from pursuing the political struggle aimed at securing the basic right of the people of Kashmir.”—KMS