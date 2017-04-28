Mirwaiz inquires about health of injured students

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, today, visited SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and inquired about the health Iqra Bashir and other students injured by Indian forces during peaceful protest demonstrations

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq talking on the occasion expressed grief over the forces’ action and termed it the worst terrorism. He said that the brutalities of the so-called authorities could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Nayeem Khan today visited the residence of Moulana Showkat Ahmad Shah to condole the death of the mother of the late leader.

He met the bereaved family members and expressed solidarity with them. He prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family members. Shaheed Moulana’s mother passed away a couple of days back.—KMS