Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and his media advisor Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam under house arrest. The detentions came in the wake of a programme announced by the joint resistance leadership on the 50th death anniversary of Mirwaiz Yusuf Shah. A spokesman of the forum said that the programme is scheduled at Aali Masjid in Srinagar, late afternoon today.—KMS