Mirwaiz, Gilani, Malik put under detention

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities placed the Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest, today, to prevent him from leading a march towards the UN office in Srinagar Friday.

Call for the march was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to demand the mortal remains of prominent martyred liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru.

The two leaders were hanged by India in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail and remain buried in the premises of the prison.

Mirwaiz was scheduled to lead the march from Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers.

He was informed on Friday morning that he cannot go out for Friday prayers. The police also arrested two activist of the forum from its office at Rajbagh in Srinagar.

The authorities also did not allow Friday prayers in the historic Jamia Masjid and locked its doors.

On the other hand, the authorities continued to detain Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Omar Adil Dar and Ayaz Akbar in their residences or police stations to prevent them from leading the protests.

Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, after he tried to march towards the UN office in Sonwar area of Srinagar.—KMS