Mirwaiz forum concerned over Pak-India tensions

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the rising tensions between two nuclear powers, Pakistan and India.

The Hurriyet forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the major reason for bitterness and border skirmishes between the two countries was the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

“Until the basic issue is resolved, the two nations will continue to remain at loggerheads with each other,” he added.

The spokesman said that because of the fragile relations between Pakistan and India since the past many decades, people of Kashmir had been the worst sufferers.—KMS