Mirwaiz flays authorities for curfew, restrictions

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly criticized the authorities for repeatedly putting downtown areas of Srinagar city under strict curfew and restrictions to inconvenience and harass the people residing there and punish them for their support to the people’s movement.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said all trade and daily activities of the people of the area are severely affected by these arbitrary and inhuman restrictions and it is causing psychologically trauma to them.

Referring to the incident at Bahmnoo village of Pulwama in which a young boy Jehangir Wagay has been injured, Mirwaiz said, that CASO operations by forces, are becoming a routine, particularly in towns and villages which result in killing and injuring of civilians by the forces and destruction and damage to the properties of residents.

Mirwaiz said while general Kashmirs are being targeted through bullets and pellets, simultaneously resistance leadership their aides and activists human right groups intellectuals newspaper offices civil society members traders business community are also being targeted and harassed for their association with the people’s movement.

He said as per the report in an Indian leading newspaper the Intelligence Department CID has admitted to preparing a data bank of “secessionist” writers, academicians, retired judges and information about them is being collected by the department.

He said a notice by NIA has now been sent to members of his family summoning them to New Delhi for questioning. He said it is shameful that now my relatives are being harassed, for the simple reason of being my relatives to build pressure on me.

He said, “Both my uncles who have been served notices by the NIA are respected retired high level government officers, who have served the people of the territory with honesty and integrity. To subject them to harassment and intimidation for being my relatives is painful to me and a highly ignoble act.”

Mirwaiz paid glowing tributes to the two martys Kifayat Ahmed and Jehangir Khanday killed by the forces in Pulwama today and said the sacrifices of young martyrs are our asset and will always be.—KMS