Mirwaiz exposes India’s cheap ploys vis-a-vis Kashmir

Islamabad

Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that exploiting the hard work of some students of the territory who qualify certain competitive exams and parading them on TV channels and literally thrusting words into their mouth are shallow and cheap ploys being adopted by representatives and agencies of the Indian government.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Its purpose is to misrepresent and obfuscate the Kashmir dispute and mislead the people in India,” Kashmir Media Service Thursday reported.

“To the people of Kashmir such gimmicks further expose the propaganda being foisted by the Indian state to counter the reality and truth of what is going on in Kashmir. These ploys along with massive repression are being used to maintain the status quo by New Delhi on Kashmir and delay the resolution of the dispute,” the spokesman said.

He said the double standards and gimmickry of the moves was quite striking as the handful of students were commended and projected by Indian.— APP