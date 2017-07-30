Mirwaiz disallowed presser in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities disallowed the Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from addressing a press conference at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar on Saturday. The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities deployed heavy contingent of Indian police and troops outside the residence of the Mirwaiz to prevent him from addressing the presser. “No journalist was allowed as such to cover the event as all routes leading to residence of Mirwaiz were completely sealed by barbed wires,” he added. —KMS