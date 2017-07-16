Mirwaiz denounces Indian repression in IOK

UN chief’s statement on Kashmir hailed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has strongly condemned the puppet authorities for barring him from offering Friday prayers and delivering religious sermon at Jamia Masjid and turning entire downtown are of Srinagar into a military garrison.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the puppet administration had crossed all limits of authoritarianism and flouted every basic principle of democracy in the territory.

He said, Mehbooba Mufti-led puppet regime has been repeatedly curbing the religious rights of a large section of the society and hurts their religious sentiments. He said that resorting to repressive moves of curfew and restrictions and detaining of resistance leadership was being done to suppress and muzzle the sentiments of the people.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcomed the statement of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, wherein he has once again stressed for a meaningful dialogue between India and Pakistan and that of China which has offered to a mediate for a permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute. “This reflects that the international community is concerned about the situation in Kashmir and the grave consequences for the region if the dispute is not resolved,” he said.

Referring to Indian government’s response to the Chinese offer of mediation that Kashmir dispute is to be resolved bilaterally, the Mirwaiz said, whenever there is international pressure and outrage over the situation in Kashmir and a third country offers mediation to resolve the dispute, the Government of India quickly rejects it saying they will resolve it bilaterally with Pakistan. “And when Pakistan asks India to engage in dialogue with both them and the people of Kashmir to address the dispute, India refuses and dodges saying Kashmir is an internal problem and tries to link the Kashmiris’ struggle to the so-called terrorism,” he pointed out.

This doublespeak is compounding the miseries of the people of Kashmir who want the Government of India to put an end to its repression and start serious steps towards resolution of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia, he added.

Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Zafar Akbar Butt and Zamruda Habib, in their statements also hailed the remarks of the UN Secretary General regarding resolution of the Kashmir dispute.—Agencies