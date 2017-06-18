Mirwaiz denounces continued house arrest of Gilani

Srinagar

The Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has denounced the continued house arrest of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and arrest of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar lashed out at New Delhi for labeling Kashmir’s pro-freedom leaders as terrorists. He said, “Gilani Sahab, who continues to be under house detention for past several years, was once again stopped from offering Friday prayers by the police. It is taking a heavy toll on his health and is unjustified and holds no ethical ground.” Resistance leaders are barred from performing religious obligations which is interference in religious matters, he added.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, if Kashmir’s pro-freedom leaders are terrorists, then all those who fought against the British rule should not be called as freedom-fighters.—KMS