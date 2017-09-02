Mirwaiz demands Asiya, Waza’s release

Srinagar

Expressing concern over plight of prisoners including youth, Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in various jails in and outside JK, Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while seeking attention of world rights bodies said government was playing with the lives of hundreds of inmates by confining them to four walls of prison. He said continuous detention of these inmates was posing a great threat to their lives.

In a statement, Mirwaiz said majority of the prisoners have been framed under false and fabricated cases.

Mirwaiz said: “On the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, all the prisoners languishing in various prisons in the State and outside should be released without any further delay. Most of them are facing ill treatment as many ailing inmates are denied proper medical facilities.”—RK