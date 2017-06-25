Mirwaiz to deliver sermon on Eid at Eidgah

Srinagar

Anjuman-e-Awqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar Saturday said that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be held as per the programme at the historic Eidgah in Srinagar at 10:00 am.

In a statement, Anjuman-e-Awqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, said that before the Eid prayers, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq would shed light on the philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr in his sermon from 9:00 am.

Anjuman-e-Awqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has urged the people to participate in the Ijtima in large numbers to express unity and maintain discipline.

According to the Anjuman-e-Awqaf Jama Masjid, Srinagar, the Zakat-ul-Fitr (Sadqa Fitr) for this year has been fixed at Rs 50 per person that is mandatory to be paid before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

The Anuman has also appealed people to bring prayer mats along. In case of rains, the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be held at central mosque, Jamia Masjid Srinagar, at the fixed time.—RK