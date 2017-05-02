Mirwaiz condoles AAC leader Habib Andrabi demise

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) and head of Awami Action Committee (AAC) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed grief over the demise of AAC Pulwama district president and prominent resistance leader Haji Habibullah Andrabi. The deceased was a close associate of founder of the party Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq.

While remembering the contribution of late Andrabi, Mirwaiz said he always remained at the forefront in organising the programmes and activities of AAC and Hurriyat in district Pulwama. Mirwaiz while offering his condolence to late Andrabi’s sons Syed Zubair Andrabi, Syed Haroon Andrabi, Syed Nasir Andrabi (present ACC district President).—KR