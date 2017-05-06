Mirwaiz condemns atrocities of forces across Valley

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the atrocities of Indian forces’ personnel across the Kashmir Valley.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said that India had waged a war against the Kashmiris. He said that the use of brute force by the Indian force could not prevent the people of Kashmir from their just struggle for securing right to self-determination.

He deplored that the authorities had turned the central jamia masjid into a military garrison, adding that under a pre-planned conspiracy the jamai masjid was being targeted so that people could be stopped from offering prayers in the historic mosque. He said that it was the undemocratic and anti-people policies of the puppet administration that masses were coming on roads against the authorities.

Expressing deep concern over increasing use of repressive measures by forces’ personnel against civilians and students, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that it was nothing but frustration of the authorities.

He said that peaceful protest was the democratic right of every individual but in occupied Kashmir the authorities were not allowing the people to hold peaceful protests.

The Hurriyet forum Chairman condemned the use of force on civilians in dozens of villages in Shopian district terming it brazen act of state terrorism. He said that India was losing its secular status as the minorities in India were not safe. He said that minorities in India were on hit-list and their democratic rights were being usurped.

Meanwhile, in connection with the joint resistance leadership programme, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led a protest demonstration in Srinagar in which a large number of people including Hurriyet leaders Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Abdul Majeed Wani, Ghulam Qadir Baig, Jafer Kashmiri, Advocate Yasir Dalal, Ghulam Nabi, Farooq Ahmad Sodagar, Mohammad Yaqoob Masoodi and Ghulam Hassan Mir participated.—KMS