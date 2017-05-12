Mirwaiz chairs Hurriyat (M) Executive Council meeting

Srinagar

A meeting of APHC Executive Council chaired by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was held on Thursdayat the conglomerate’s headquarters Rajbagh, Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Executive Members Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone, Masroor Abbas Ansari, Musadiq Adil, and Mukhtar Ahmad Waza. Apart from discussing the ongoing political situation at length, the participants also finalized the arrangements for observing the Haft-e-Shahdat programme, commencing from May 16, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of Shaheed-e-Millat, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Gani Lone, and martyrs of Hawal.

Paying rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Gani Lone, martyrs of Hawal and all the martyrs of the movement, the participants stated that the people of Kashmir have offered huge sacrifices and continue to offer sacrifices of their life and property.—KO