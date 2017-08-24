Mirwaiz asks people to reach Jamia Masjid on Friday

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged the people to ensure their massive presence at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, on coming Friday to seek Almighty Allah’s help against various threats faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said besides Juma prayers, special repentance prayers would also be held, on the occasion. He, therefore, asked the people to attend these prayers in large numbers to ensure their acceptance by God.A spokesman of the Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, in a statement said that the situation in occupied Kashmir was a cause of great concern and that the society was grappling with serious issues and faced with grave threats. “The people of Kashmir need to turn back towards Allah and seek his forgiveness. In this time of turmoil, when political, religious and social challenges have engulfed us it is essential that we ask Allah to relieve us of these burdens and give us the strength and patience to overcome these challenges,” the spokesman added.—KMS

