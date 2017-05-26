Mirwaiz apprises Indian delegation of troops’ atrocities

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has told an Indian delegation that the Kashmir Valley had been turned into a military garrison where the civilians are at the mercy of Indian forces’ personnel enjoying complete immunity for their brutal actions.

A five-member Indian delegation led by Mani Shankar Aiyer and comprising O.P Shah, Kapil Kak, Vinod Sharma and ID Khajuria called on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence in Srinagar, today.

Talking to the delegation, the Mirwaiz said that all kinds of restrictions, bans, gags and curbs were in place in occupied Kashmir to prevent people from expressing their aspirations or protest against the repression. “Killing blinding, maiming, torture, arrests and detention are the order of the day in Kashmir. The situation is so frustrating that even young students are hitting the roads each day to resist occupation,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said that the recent incident of using a Kashmiri youth as a human shield by an army officer and subsequent honouring the officer with Army Chief’s Commendation Card by the Indian authorities clearly defined India’s attitude towards Kashmir.

He told the delegation that despite facing such oppression, the Kashmiri people had made up their mind that they would not yield and would continue to demand their just right to self-determination promised to them by Indian leadership. He said that by resorting to military might, New Delhi and its local collaborators could not crush the popular sentiment which was rooted deep in the hearts and minds of every Kashmiri.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq informed the delegation that Hurriyat leadership believed that the best way to resolve the dispute was through talks amongst Pakistan, India and the people of Kashmir. He asked the delegation members that they should shoulder the responsibility and inform the civil society and the people of India about the actual situation of Kashmir.—KMS