Minorities’ role in mitigating sufferings of refugees IN 1947

Qamar uz Zaman

THE communal riots which started in the wake of Partition of the India in 1947 can be termed as the worst human catastrophe of the twentieth century. Millions of people from both sides of the border faced the sufferings of migration. Thousands of them including men, women and children faced death. A blind madness prevailed everywhere. However, there were still some sane voices which appealed to the people to stop the bloodshed in the name of humanity.

Two such voices were those of Bishop George, the Firth Bishop of Lahore and Dewan Bahadur S.P. Singha, Speaker Punjab Assembly. The spiritual appeal the Bishop George to stop murder and Dewan Bahdur S.P. Singha’s appeal to the Christian nurses and missionaries to offer their services for the wounded and the sick refugees at the Kasur Refugees Centre are important part of the Partition Archives. These documents are being reproduced here which highlight the positive role played by the Christian community of this land, at the time of the Partition.

A spiritual appeal to stop murder

Last May I sent to all my clergy, Indian and English, a prayer to be used daily for the Punjab, asking that all occasions of strife and discord, destruction and bloodshed might cease and peace and goodwill might prevail. The Catholic Bishop of Lahore has sent out a very beautiful prayer for peace to be used in all the Catholic Churches of his diocese every day. Thus the two Bishops of Lahore make our appeal for return to sanity and the restoration of peace in our two dioceses which cover both India and Pakistan.

Our Christian people are comparatively small in number. I am sure our Indian brothers, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs are looking for the same appeal from their moulvis, priests and gurus. Could not these spiritual leaders make a swift and urgent appeal from every mosque, temple and gurdwara in the land that murder must cease and peace prevail? We all know that in all our sacred books murder is contrary to God’s will. Let all spiritual leaders say so with one voice, So may we hope to bring peace to people in the words of my Brother, the Catholic Bishop of Lahore, ‘mortally sick with blind hatred and fear and bleeding to death through fraternal strife and ruthless slaughter of innocent men, women and children.’ (GEORGE :LAHORE: 5th Bishop of Lahore: [September, 1947].