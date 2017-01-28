Minorities playing important role in country’s progress

Staff Reporter

National unity can be maintained in the society by giving due respect to everyone without any discrimination of caste, creed and religion. This was stated by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare, while addressing a seminar ‘Minorities of Pakistan and our Social Responsibilities’ organized by National Council of Social Welfare.

He said the minorities of Pakistan wee playing important role in the social progress and prosperity of the Pakistan. J. Salik, former Federal Minister and social activist was the chief guest. In his presidential address, Dr. Nadeem said the constitution of Pakistan provides equal opportunities to all citizens.

The founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah desired to make Pakistan such a state in which equal opportunities were available to everyone in order to make it a model welfare Islamic state, he said. Dr Nadeem said, ‘No nation can rise to the height of glory without giving rights to its minorities.

National Unity can only be maintained in the society by giving due respect to everyone without any discrimination of cast, creed and religion.’ The chairman said the present Government has taken various steps in order to protect the rights of minorities and added National Commission for Minorities was working in this regard and a bill for legislation for giving legal cover is in process to strengthen and make it more powerful. Dr Nadeem said that it was our collective responsibility to keep the minorities side by side for the progress of Pakistan. Other speakers including, J. Salik, Dr. Ashok Kumar Tanwani, Dr. Seema and Asghar Askari, Member National Commission for Minorities, said that the Constitution of Pakistan protects all its citizens and minorities have all religious freedom and rights.